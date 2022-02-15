OnePlus reveals some Nord CE 2 specs and design ahead of launch

OnePlus hypes up its smartphones ahead of launch by revealing some of the specs. The company is set to introduce its OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone later this week and like the rest of its launches, OnePlus has confirmed the design and some of the specs of the budget smartphone.

OnePlus shared the image (shown above) giving us the first look at the back of the smartphone. Taking a quick peek, it looks similar to the recently introduced Nord 2 and last year's OnePlus 9 smartphones with a vertical camera array and a blue finish. The image shows three cameras on the back which we expect to be the main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens.

In addition to the design, OnePlus has also confirmed some of the specs of the Nord CE 2 5G. The company has already announced that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Now, OnePlus has revealed that the smartphone will support 65W fast SuperVOOC charging. It'll also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack (surprise, surprise!) and a microSD card storage expansion slot.

Previous rumors have suggested that the budget smartphone from OnePlus will come with a 6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. The display will also support refresh rates of up to 90Hz. It is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and in 128GB/256GB storage options. The phone is tipped to run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

As mentioned above, the company will officially unveil the smartphone on February 17, 2022. Keep an eye on Pocketnow (and its social media handles: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) for all the coverage related to OnePlus Nord CE 2.