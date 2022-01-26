OnePlus Nord CE 2 could arrive next month

OnePlus' Nord CE seemed like a decent mid-range smartphone from the 'Flagship Killer' giant. According to the rumors, OnePlus could already be working on the second generation Nord CE smartphone and could unveil it as soon as next month.

The new leak comes from reliable tipster Max Jambor, who says that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is likely to be officially unveiled on February 11, 2022. The leaker hasn't revealed any specs or design of the smartphone just yet, but thankfully, the smartphone is expected to be revealed soon so it's not a long wait. Though the leaker does suggest that the smartphone could borrow the camera sensor from the OnePlus 9 series.

The report from GSMArena cites that the smartphone could be similar to OPPO's Reno7 SE 5G in terms of specifications. However, it will be better in terms of battery and camera capabilities. As per the rumor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 could feature 65W fast charging along with a OnePlus 9-like camera system. If OnePlus manages to pull this off, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 could be a worthy mid-ranger in 2022.

Via: Android Authority, GSMArena