OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G official: 64MP triple camera, 65W charging, and more

OnePlus today announced the brand new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone that will be released in India and Europe. The device improves on its predecessor and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, a large, 6.43-inch display, a 64MP triple camera setup, and 65W fast wired charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications

Category OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Release Date 17 February 2022 Dimensions 6.31 x 2.88 x 0.30 inches (160.2 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm) Weight 6.1 oz (173 g) Display 6.43-inch, 20:9, 1080 x 2400 (409 ppi), 90Hz AMOLED Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Memory 6 GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / MicroSD card slot Expandable Storage Type Rear Camera 1 64 MP, ƒ/1.7, 1.4 µm, 26mm Rear Camera 2 8 MP wide angle, ƒ/2.2 Rear Camera 3 2 MP macro, ƒ/2.4 Front Camera 1 16 MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.0µm, Sony IMX 471 Security Under-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery 4,500 mAh, 65W Super VOOC fast wired charging Water Resistance - Operating System Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 Colors Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue Price €349, £299, INR 23,999 (~$407)

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a 6.43-inch X display with 90Hz, and it has a hole-punch cutout for the 16 MP selfie camera. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, and it’s coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can also be expanded via a MicroSD card slot, and it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it’s worth noting that the 6GB memory model will only be available in India. Thanks to the Dual SIM slot inside, the phone can also have two SIM cards.

The Nord CE 2 has a 4,500 mAh battery, and it has dual 2,250 mAh cells inside that enable the superfast 65W Super VOOC fast charging from OPPO. OnePlus says that the Nord CE 2 can go from 0-100% in under 35 minutes, which is impressive for a device that costs less than half of premium, flagship devices.

The rear camera setup consists of three sensors, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. The device comes bundled with a plethora of software features, including Nightscape, Dual-View video, portrait, and bokeh effects when taking photos and more. The Hasselblad collaboration doesn’t extend to the more affordable Nord series.

For the software side of things, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with Oxygen OS 11.3, which is still based on Android 11. OnePlus stated that Oxygen OS 12.0, based on Android 12, will be available later in 2022, but it didn’t provide a timeline on when that may be. The device will also receive three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in 6/128GB in India only, while Europe will have the 8/128GB model. The device will come in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue colors. India Open Sales will start on February 22, while Europe will get it slightly later. Pre-orders will start on on March 3 in Europe. It will be available from March 10. The Nord CE 2 will cost €349, £299, INR 23,999 (~$407).

