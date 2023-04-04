OnePlus has earned a reputation for delivering premium features at an affordable price point, and the company's latest release, the Nord Buds 2, is no exception. Building on the success of last year's Nord Buds, OnePlus has announced the highly anticipated Nord Buds 2. With a price tag of only $59, these earbuds offer a range of features typically not found in budget true wireless earbuds, including Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and an impressive 12.4 mm driver unit.

Although the overall design of the earbuds remains unchanged, there is one minor difference: the color-matching touch control panels on the earbuds. Additionally, the box now features chamfered edges, giving it a sleeker and more organic look, and making it easier to carry in your pocket. The earbuds are available in two different colors, and the company has included 'surprise stickers' in the box to add an element of fun to the unboxing experience.

Specs OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3, OnePlus Fast Pair ANC Yes (Up to 25dB), Transparency Mode Speaker Size 12.4mm Weight Earbuds : 4.7g

: 4.7g Case: 37.5g Audio Codec(s) AAC, SBC Battery Life Up to 36 hours IP Rating Earbuds: IP55 Price $59 Colors Lightning White, Thunder Grey

The 12.4mm speaker driver in the new Nord Buds 2 remains the same as its predecessor, but now features an additional layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm. OnePlus says the addition of this layer enhances the audio stiffness and clarity. Like the predecessor, the new earbuds continue to prioritize bass with the BassWave Enhancement technology.

The standout feature of these earbuds is their Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) technology. The Nord Buds 2 feature up to 25dB ANC and even some modes, such as Transparency Mode, which are usually found on the high-end TWS earphones. OnePlus also says that the dual-mic system is optimized for noise cancelation and also to ensure clear call quality.

Other features of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 include an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, Fast Pair support with OnePlus devices, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for the AAC codec, as well as Dolby Atmos. Talking about battery life, OnePlus promises up to 5 hours of playback time with ANC enabled and up to 7 hours without ANC. Coupled with charging case's battery, the total battery life can be extended up to 36 hours (with ANC disabled).

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 come in two colors: Lightning White and Thunder Grey. The earbuds have been priced at €69 in Europe, $59 in the U.S, and CAD 85 in Canada. North American buyers can get their hands on the new OnePlus earbuds starting April 4th via the OnePlus website. The earbuds will be available on Amazon later this month.

What are your thoughts on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2? Let us know in the comments section below!