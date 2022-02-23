OnePlus Nord branded earbuds reportedly in the works, images leak

OnePlus already sells earbuds under its own OnePlus brand and the 'Z' brand. OnePlus branded earphones, such as the OnePlus Buds Pro, are targeted towards the mid-to-high cost segment market whereas the Z wireless earphones are targeted towards the budget segment. However, it appears that the two monikers weren't enough for OnePlus. According to a report from the reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), OnePlus Nord-branded wireless earbuds are in the works.

The tipster shared some images of the upcoming Nord earbuds. Taking a first look at the earbuds, they appear quite different than the company's existing offerings. It comes in a premium-looking black color with a golden hue. While the stem is still there, it is significantly shorter than the OnePlus Buds and the Buds Pro. The silicone ear tips seem to be angled to provide a better fit.

While the earbuds are said to be carrying the Nord moniker, it is said to come in a box with OnePlus written on top of it. The charging case itself has a boxy design, somewhat like Sony's earphones. While there's no word if the earbuds will support wireless charging, the report does state that the earbuds could pack decent specs like Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and low latency for gaming.

There's no word on availability or pricing just yet. OnLeaks even mentions that these renders are based on "final prototyping stage units" so the final version could come with a few changes here and there. Considering OnePlus has launched Nord devices in the mid-price segment, Nord earbuds are also expected to be priced around the same segment.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus Nord-branded earbuds? Do you like the design? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: 91Mobiles