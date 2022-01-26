OnePlus Nord 2T to pack Dimensity 1300 and 80W fast charging, leak suggests

We heard about the OnePlus Nord N20, which is rumored to arrive in February, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which will launch in India. A recent report even offers a date for the Nord CE 2 arrival, which is set to happen on February 11. According to a new leak, there may be another OnePlus device, called Nord 2T, which could come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and 80W fast charging.

According to Digit.in, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be similar to the original OnePlus Nord 2 in terms of specifications and design. The device is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip inside with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The display features a 6.43-inch FHD+, AMOLED, 90Hz panel, and it may have a notch, or a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera.

The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. As for the battery, it’s rumored to come with a 4,500 mAh capacity cell inside and support 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging – the same charging technology that’s also used in the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone will likely run OxygenOS 12, the new unified platform, based on Android 12.

We have no information on when the OnePlus 2T may launch, but we know it will likely only be sold in India. We speculate it could launch alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone, launching as early as February, next month.

