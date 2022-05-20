OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price, specifications and everything you need to know

OnePlus today announced a brand new smartphone that is joining the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 2T. The new mid-ranger arrives with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and it even supports an impressive 80W SuperVooc fast wired charging. The phone comes with plenty of storage, memory, and a beautiful display that makes other devices a run for their money.

The OnPlus Nord 2T is the real successor of the OnePlus Nord 2, and it improves on the existing device in every way possible. It comes with a better display, a slightly updated design to keep up with the new design language, upgraded internals, and OxygenOS. The new OnePlus Nord 2T is one of the first devices to come equipped with the latest MediaTek 1300 chipset, which is based on the 6nm process.

Price & Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in Europe, the United Kingdom, and India. The only new device to launch in the US is the new OnePlus Nord Buds wireless earbuds, available from May 31 for $39. The new OnePlus Nord 2T will be available from May 24 on OnePlus’ website and other partnering retailers. Those who purchase early will be able to grab a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. The base Nord 2T model costs £369, €399, or about ~$450.

Device Configuration United Kingdom (GBP) Germany (EUR) 8GB RAM + 128GB storage £369 €399 12GB RAM + 256GB storage £469 €499

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G The new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor, and a large 4,500 mAh battery. The phone supports 80W fast charging, and a full charge should last you a day or more.

Colors

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in only just two colors, Gray Shadow (Black), and Jade Fog (Green). It’s also worth pointing out that if you decide to save a bit of money and go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration, you’ll only be able to pick up the device in Gray Shadow color. The Jade Fog option is exclusive to the higher-tier model.

Specifications

Category OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Operating System OxygenOS, based on Android 12 Display 6.43", 20:9, 2,400x1,080 (409 ppi), AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Memory 8/12GB Storage 128/256GBGB UFS 3.1 Expandable Storage No Rear Primary Camera 50MP, ƒ/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1μm Rear Ultrawide Camera 8MP, ƒ/2.2 Rear Depth Camera 2MP, ƒ/2.2 Front Camera 32MP, ƒ/2.4 Security In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C Battery 4,500 mAh, 80W SuperVooc fast wired charging Water Resistance No Materials Glass display and plastic frame/body Dimensions 6.26 x 2.88 x 0.32 inches (159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm) Weight 6.70 oz (190 g) Colors Gray Shadow (Black), Jade Fog (Green) Release Date 19 May 2022 Price from £369 / €399 (~$450)

Design

The design of the OnePlus Nord 2T is similar to the OnePlus 9 series and the previous Nord 2. It features the same hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display, and it has similar design aesthetics. The main difference between the Series 9 and the Nord 2 devices is that the Nord 2T has a much bigger camera island on the back, and the sensors are also more prominent than on previous OnePlus devices.

The phone follows OnePlus’ new design trend, including a larger than average camera island and a more pronounced look for the camera to differentiate it from other competitive devices. While the looks are subjective, we think it looks a lot better and more modern than previous devices from the company. The phone has a glass front display, and a plastic frame and back to save on costs.

Display

The Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, and it has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, which is rather old at this point, but it’s still great to see this level of scratch resistance at a budget price.

The panel has a small punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner of the screen for the 32MP selfie camera. It also supports HDR10+, which is supported across Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube for a more immersive experience.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord 2T has three cameras on the back, and the camera array is impressive for a device in this price range. It includes a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.9, PDAF, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary is an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, while the third is a 2MP f/2.2 depth sensor.

OnePlus has been improving its camera game for some time, and the new mid-ranger is expected to bring a lot of improvements to enhance low-light photography and more versatile shooting options. The night photos should also receive a massive upgrade compared to the previous Nord series and be brighter and less noisy. OnePlus says that the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip allows the phone to use AI to enhance the photos like never before. The phone can record at up to 4K resolution at 30fps, and it has a 32MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

Battery

The Nord 2T comes with a 4,500 mAh battery capacity, which should easily provide you two-day battery life, assuming you try to conserve your battery life. In practice, it should last you a good day on a single charge, although we’ll have to test it out ourselves to get the full picture. The good thing is that the phone supports the new 80W SuperVooc fast wired charging speed, which lets you charge up the device in no time. Unfortunately, OnePlus didn’t share how long it would take to charge the device fully, but it shouldn’t take much longer than 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, the Nord 2T lacks wireless charging, but given that it has improved and faster-wired charging capabilities, we can forgive the missing feature as it makes up for its price.

What's in the box?

OnePlus is still one of the few rare companies to include essential accessories tools with devices, and the company bundles not only a USB-C to USB-A cable, but also the 80W SuperVooc fast charger.

OnePlus also provides a phone case, a welcome letter, a quick start guide, and a warranty card with other relevant safety information. The phone comes with a pre-applied screen protector out of the box.