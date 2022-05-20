We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price, specifications and everything you need to know

One of the first devices to come equipped with the MediaTek 1300 SoC
By Roland Udvarlaki May 20, 2022, 6:30 am
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G promotional image in Jade Fog color Source: OnePlus

OnePlus today announced a brand new smartphone that is joining the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 2T. The new mid-ranger arrives with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and it even supports an impressive 80W SuperVooc fast wired charging. The phone comes with plenty of storage, memory, and a beautiful display that makes other devices a run for their money.

The OnPlus Nord 2T is the real successor of the OnePlus Nord 2, and it improves on the existing device in every way possible. It comes with a better display, a slightly updated design to keep up with the new design language, upgraded internals, and OxygenOS. The new OnePlus Nord 2T is one of the first devices to come equipped with the latest MediaTek 1300 chipset, which is based on the 6nm process.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY
CONTENTS CLOSE

Price & Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in Europe, the United Kingdom, and India. The only new device to launch in the US is the new OnePlus Nord Buds wireless earbuds, available from May 31 for $39. The new OnePlus Nord 2T will be available from May 24 on OnePlus’ website and other partnering retailers. Those who purchase early will be able to grab a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. The base Nord 2T model costs £369, €399, or about ~$450.

Device ConfigurationUnited Kingdom (GBP)Germany (EUR)
8GB RAM + 128GB storage£369€399
12GB RAM + 256GB storage£469€499
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor, and a large 4,500 mAh battery. The phone supports 80W fast charging, and a full charge should last you a day or more.

Colors

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G colors options: Gray Shadow (Black) and Jade Fog (Green)
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G colors options: Gray Shadow (Black) and Jade Fog (Green)
Source: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in only just two colors, Gray Shadow (Black), and Jade Fog (Green). It’s also worth pointing out that if you decide to save a bit of money and go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration, you’ll only be able to pick up the device in Gray Shadow color. The Jade Fog option is exclusive to the higher-tier model.

Specifications

CategoryOnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Operating SystemOxygenOS, based on Android 12
Display6.43", 20:9, 2,400x1,080 (409 ppi), AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1300
Memory8/12GB
Storage128/256GBGB UFS 3.1
Expandable StorageNo
Rear Primary Camera50MP, ƒ/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1μm
Rear Ultrawide Camera8MP, ƒ/2.2
Rear Depth Camera2MP, ƒ/2.2
Front Camera32MP, ƒ/2.4
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
PortsUSB-C
Battery4,500 mAh, 80W SuperVooc fast wired charging
Water ResistanceNo
MaterialsGlass display and plastic frame/body
Dimensions6.26 x 2.88 x 0.32 inches (159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm)
Weight6.70 oz (190 g)
ColorsGray Shadow (Black), Jade Fog (Green)
Release Date19 May 2022
Pricefrom £369 / €399 (~$450)

Design

OnePlus Nord 2T back and camera Source: OnePlus

The design of the OnePlus Nord 2T is similar to the OnePlus 9 series and the previous Nord 2. It features the same hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display, and it has similar design aesthetics. The main difference between the Series 9 and the Nord 2 devices is that the Nord 2T has a much bigger camera island on the back, and the sensors are also more prominent than on previous OnePlus devices.

The phone follows OnePlus’ new design trend, including a larger than average camera island and a more pronounced look for the camera to differentiate it from other competitive devices. While the looks are subjective, we think it looks a lot better and more modern than previous devices from the company. The phone has a glass front display, and a plastic frame and back to save on costs.

Display

The Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, and it has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, which is rather old at this point, but it’s still great to see this level of scratch resistance at a budget price.

The panel has a small punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner of the screen for the 32MP selfie camera. It also supports HDR10+, which is supported across Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube for a more immersive experience.

Camera

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G promotional image in Gray Shadow color Source: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 2T has three cameras on the back, and the camera array is impressive for a device in this price range. It includes a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.9, PDAF, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary is an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, while the third is a 2MP f/2.2 depth sensor.

OnePlus has been improving its camera game for some time, and the new mid-ranger is expected to bring a lot of improvements to enhance low-light photography and more versatile shooting options. The night photos should also receive a massive upgrade compared to the previous Nord series and be brighter and less noisy. OnePlus says that the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip allows the phone to use AI to enhance the photos like never before. The phone can record at up to 4K resolution at 30fps, and it has a 32MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

Battery

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G promotional image in Jade Fog color Source: OnePlus

The Nord 2T comes with a 4,500 mAh battery capacity, which should easily provide you two-day battery life, assuming you try to conserve your battery life. In practice, it should last you a good day on a single charge, although we’ll have to test it out ourselves to get the full picture. The good thing is that the phone supports the new 80W SuperVooc fast wired charging speed, which lets you charge up the device in no time. Unfortunately, OnePlus didn’t share how long it would take to charge the device fully, but it shouldn’t take much longer than 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, the Nord 2T lacks wireless charging, but given that it has improved and faster-wired charging capabilities, we can forgive the missing feature as it makes up for its price.

What's in the box?

OnePlus is still one of the few rare companies to include essential accessories tools with devices, and the company bundles not only a USB-C to USB-A cable, but also the 80W SuperVooc fast charger.

OnePlus also provides a phone case, a welcome letter, a quick start guide, and a warranty card with other relevant safety information. The phone comes with a pre-applied screen protector out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor, and a large 4,500 mAh battery. The phone supports 80W fast charging, and a full charge should last you a day or more.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 iOS

Here's how the Apple iPod changed the world in 21 years

iPod was an industry-changing device at its time, and it had a massive impact on modern smartphones, and the way we listen to music. We take a last look at the now-discontinued Apple iPod and the history it leaves behind.

By Roland Udvarlaki May 11, 2022, 10:00 am
iOS

How to use Mic Modes in VOIP and FaceTime Calls

This guide will go over the steps you need to follow to activate one of the available Mic Mode settings on Apple Devices to begin using the feature and improve your calling experience.

By Aryan Suren May 10, 2022, 10:00 am
Phones

This iPhone 14 feature might urge users to upgrade

Until now, it appeared that iPhone 14 would only be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13 series. However, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 14 will come with one feature that might urge users to upgrade.

By Sanuj Bhatia May 9, 2022, 5:00 am