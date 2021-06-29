OnePlus Nord successor, the Nord 2, is on its way. Ahead of any official teasers, the device renders have leaked online. The OnePlus Nord 2’s design looks to be heavily inspired by the OnePlus 9 series. It features a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter on the top left corner. Plus, the camera arrangement on the back also makes it look like a OnePlus 9 Lite.

The latest development comes from 91Mobiles in association with industry insider Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Onleaks. Continuing the design aspect, the smartphone sports volume rockers on the left, while the right side houses the power button and the alert slider. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup arranged in a rectangular module. The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to measure 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm (roughly) in dimensions.

The Nord 2 could come equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and probably an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It might be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that may not be expandable, as per the publication.

On the optics front, the OnePlus Nord 2 could sport a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP sensor. It is tipped to come with a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone could pack a 4,500mAh battery that may get 30W or 65W fast-charging support. It is likely to run Android 11 out of the box. Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus Nord 2 launch seems to be around the corner. It is rumored to be launched sometime in July.