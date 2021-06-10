OnePlus is tipped to be working on its popular mid-range Nord’s successor. The OnePlus Nord 2 is already tipped to make its debut in Q2 2021. Furthermore, it is said to employ the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. If it happens, this would be the first time that OnePlus is looking elsewhere other than Qualcomm, and also the first time that it will be using a MediaTek chip on its smartphone. Now, more specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 have emerged online. The report also suggests that the phone will get a major camera upgrade.

Popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the Twitter handle @OnLeaks, has collaborated with 91mobiles to leak the purported specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2. The device is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, the display is a bit smaller than the 6.44-inch screen available on the original Nord. As mentioned above, the smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which corroborates a previous report. The Nord 2 could be available in two distinct configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Coming to the optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 is reported to have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. It is tipped to be accompanied by 8MP and 2MP sensors. To recall, the OnePlus Nord featured a 48MP primary camera. However, the Nord 2 is rumored to sport the Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro. Hence, you can expect upgraded image results. You could get a 32MP selfie shooter on the front, which is likely to be the same as the predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to pack a 4,500mAh pack over the 4,115mAh available on the last year’s model. The exact launch date of the device is not known yet.