OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders reveal specs and design

OnePlus has been very successful with its Nord series of affordable devices, and the company has announced several Nord branded smartphones in the past few years. Today, we see new renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE, giving us an idea of how it may look. The new leak also reveals some of the specifications and the ports the new midranger will be equipped with.

The new renders come from 91Mobiles, who collaborated with Yogesh Brar to create the new render images. The device is called as OnePlus Ivan internally, and it looks nearly identical to the existing OnePlus Nord 2 in terms of design. What’s different this time around is the camera module on the back, which appears slightly wider, and it has a slightly different layout when compared side-by-side.

The Nord 2 CE will reportedly have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and it will have a punch-hole cutout on the top left of the display, which will house the 16MP selfie camera. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. When it comes to power, the device is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage, which will also be expandable.

On the back of the Nord 2 CE, there will be a 64MP primary OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera island will also be slightly wider compared to the standard Nord 2, and the LED and macro sensor will also be placed on the top of the module, instead of being placed on the bottom.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will reportedly keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, and it’ll have a USB-C port on the bottom, alongside the speaker and built-in microphone. The device will have a 4,500mAh battery, and it will support 65W fast wired charging. The device will boot Oxygen OS 12, based on Android 12.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumored to be available in Grey and Olive Green colors, and it is expected to be announced sometime early next year in Q1 2022.