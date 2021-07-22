After weeks of teasing on social media, OnePlus has finally officially unveiled the next generation of the Nord series – the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The new mid-ranger comes with many changes and improvements. The focus of the series has remained the same: to offer an affordable device with many features borrowed from the OnePlus 9 flagship series. OnePlus has also revealed the OnePlus Buds Pro alongside the Nord 2 5G.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a large 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED 1080 x 2400 panel, and it also supports 90Hz refresh rate and is HDR 10+ certified. Both the front and back glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, while the plastic frame should be durable to withstand drops.

As we’ve seen from the numerous leaks from the past, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. As for memory and storage, it’ll come with UFS 3.1, and there will be two models available. One comes with 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher variant has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, there are 3 cameras. The primary sensor is 50MP f/1.9, the secondary is an 8MP ultrawide that can shoot images up to 119-degrees, and the last is a 2MP macro sensor. As mentioned previously, the camera features a number of software AI enhancements that can automatically change the color, contrast, and brightness levels while shooting a video or taking photos. On the front, there’s a single 32MP sensor.

The 4,500 mAh battery is expected to last you more than a day on a single charge. If you’d want to top up the device in a hurry, you’ll be glad to know that it supports Warp Charge 65W fast charging, and OnePlus says that it can go from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes.

The Nord 2 will come with Android 11, and it’ll have OxygenOS 11.3 on top. OnePlus promises 2 major Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches going forward, which is great to see for a device that costs this much. Speaking of the price, the Nord 2 will cost €399 in Europe and £399 in the UK.

You can pre-order the OnePlus Nord 2 now, and it will be available from July 28 in Europe and July 26 in India. Unfortunately, North America will miss out on this Nord model as well. It will be available in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze color combinations, although India will receive Green Woods as an exclusive option.