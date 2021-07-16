In a new blog post yesterday, OnePlus talked about how it uses AI-infused software to improve the camera performance on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G device. The Nord 2 will be equipped with flagship-like features, such as the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset.

OnePlus explains that their main focus has always been to create “a great camera system that can empower the user to capture and create with ease”. It also says that the upcoming Nord 2 will have a Sony IMX766 sensor that’ll include an optical image stabilization (OIS), which can often only be found in premium flagship devices that cost much more.

OnePlus also highlights that while megapixels are important, the software nowadays often matters more, which can help further improve the quality and performance of the camera sensors. “Megapixels are great, but our focus is always on the end experience, which is why we also spent a lot of time on software enhancements, such as AI optimizations powered by Nord 2’s MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.”

The company promises the OnePlus Nord 2 5G to have significant improvements to low-light photography and “an enhanced Nightscape mode that we call Nightscape Ultra, which helps you shoot better and brighter photos in dimly lit places with only 1 lux of illuminance — that’s equivalent to the amount of light emitted from a single candle. In addition, we also tweaked and adjusted our algorithm for a quicker response time and a feature called AI Photo Enhancement, which recognizes up to 22 different photo scenes and automatically adjusts camera settings to make the final image as crisp and colorful as reality.”

OnePlus seems very confident in the upgraded camera, so it compiled a blind test, which consists of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Apple iPhone 12, and Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship devices. If you are interested in the comparison, you can check it out here.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be officially revealed on July 22 alongside the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earphones.