There is a OnePlus MWC event, but we probably won’t see the OnePlus 7

OnePlus has been working on all cylinders towards two big device launches in the early part of this year: another iteration in its flagship phone series and a separate 5G phone in conjunction with EE UK.

The company pushed launch events in the second and fourth quarters last year. But when we heard whispers — just chatter, not strong enough to report on — that OnePlus was working hard to get something done closer to MWC, it seemed plausible that having two big projects to start the year off would have the press writing stories like mad. It had taken Qualcomm’s stage to talk about its spotlight silicon just in December.

Alas, it does not look like this will be the case. Digit.in has obtained an invitation to a OnePlus event at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, telling recipients to “Reimagine the future with OnePlus.” However, OnePlus clarified to the outlet that the invitation was for a professional networking event.

That doesn’t mean that a few people won’t be made privy to new details about a OnePlus 7 or a OnePlus 5G device, but we shouldn’t be holding our breaths for a flashy keynote.