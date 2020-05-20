Remember the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition? The one with the cool orange accents, souped-up internals, and some exclusive wallpapers and animations? Well, it appears that the tie-up between OnePlus and sports car maker McLaren has come to an end, which means we won’t see another McLaren Edition device in the foreseeable future.

A Redditor has spotted that OnePlus is no longer listed on the official McLaren partners page. However, an archive listing that dates back to March had the OnePlus brand logo proudly splashed on the page alongside other partner brands such as Coca Cola, Dell, and Pirelli among others.

In the past, OnePlus made a great show about the engineering behind its last two MacLaren Edition phones – the OnePlus 6T and 7T Pro – going great lengths to explain how the teams worked to create the unique rear panel finish. And even though the McLaren Edition phones were priced significantly higher, they were highly sought after by fanboys and collectors.

You can watch PocketNow’s review of the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition below: