OnePlus phones are known for their excellent value-for-money quotient, but wireless charging is one key feature they have been missing so far. OnePlus chief, Pete Lau, even went as far as calling it far inferior to its wired charging technology.

But things might change soon. OnePlus has finally become a member of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the industry body that develops and maintains wireless charging standards. OnePlus joins 583 other companies that include the likes of Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and LG among others.

The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to officially confirm wireless charging support for its future devices, but the OnePlus 8 series is the most likely candidate to begin a trend of wireless charging on OnePlus smartphones.

Source: WPC