OnePlus has been sharing manufacturing facilities with OPPO for a while now. And it is no surprise, as the company has been attached with OPPO ever since it launched the first OnePlus-branded phone. And oh, both the companies operate under the aegis of BBK Electronics, alongside fellow Chinese smartphone makers Vivo and Realme. Now, the two brands have merged their research and development (R&D) divisions. The merger of OnePlus and OPPO’s R&D department actually makes a lot of sense, and actually bodes well for the Never Settle brand in the long run from a growth and business scaling standpoint.

Software development for OxygenOS and ColorOS will likely remain independent

A report from China’s DONEWS claims that following the merger, new employment opportunities in the joint entity will now be handled by OPPO, instead of OnePlus. The report mentions that the merger actually happened back in December, but it is limited to hardware efforts only. However, it is quite likely that both the companies will continue to independently develop their custom Android skins – OxygenOS and ColorOS for OnePlus and OPPO respectively. A source was quoted as saying that the relationship between OPPO and OnePlus is similar to what Xiaomi shares with its Redmi brand.

“To better maximize resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor. OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users,” said the statement shared by a OnePlus spokesperson regarding the latest developments. To recall, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau accepted a position as the SVP and Chief Product Experience Officer for OPLUS, a company that oversees OnePlus and OPPO as an investor entity.

Is more OPPO-ification of OnePlus coming?

Now, sharing its R&D facilities with OPPO might offer OnePlus more breathing room and financial liberty to experiment with new ideas without budget constraints. This could go a long when it comes to upscaling its operations, as Oppo still leads OnePlus by a large margin when it comes to the market presence on the ground level, and in terms of raw shipment figures as well. However, OnePlus devices have been taking a few liberal inspirations from OPPO smartphones lately, something many fans and observers have called ‘OPPO-ification of OnePlus’. In fact, the new OnePlus Band looks like a replica of the Oppo Band, but with different branding.