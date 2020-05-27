There was a time when OnePlus used to be famous for delivering smartphones that would provide a near-flagship experience for less, almost half the price as the regular flagship devices on the market. However, the company has made several changes over the years, making the prices of their devices go up. Luckily, it seems that it will go back to making affordable smartphones.

OnePlus’s CEO, Pete Lau, explained during an interview with Fast Company that he wants the company to back to its roots and deliver a more affordable product offering. Even though he didn’t mention a specific name, we can assume that he may have been referring to the new OnePlus Z. He did however, say that this new affordable device would arrive soon, and he also said that there would be an announcement soon for India.

“OnePlus isn’t revealing any of those products yet, but a glimpse of the new strategy will arrive soon with an announcement for India. Later this year, the company hopes to bring lower-priced devices to other markets, including North America and Europe.”

The interview also picks up OnePlus’ desire to build its own ecosystem, which would’ve started with the OnePlus TVs that were presented last year, and the upcoming OnePlus Buds.

Source 9to5Google

Via Weibo