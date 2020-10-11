OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed back in July a Nord-series smartphone is coming to the US, since the first-gen didn’t make it to the American soil. In the subsequent months, multiple leaks surfaced online claiming that not one, but two OnePlus Nord series smartphones will arrive in the US market soon. Now, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has claimed that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 will be officially launched on October 26.

The fresh leak falls in line with a previous one which claimed that the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 will go official later this month. Starting with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, it will reportedly pack a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s freshly-announced Snapdragon 690 processor will be at its heart, ticking alongside 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB storage. The Qualcomm SoC will also bring 5G to the table.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G’s quad rear camera setup will be highlighted by a 64MP primary sensor, sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. The company is reportedly mulling an asking price of approximately $400 for its next smartphone, putting it in the same segment as Google’s Pixel 4a and the iPhone SE.

As for the OnePlus Nord N100, it will be priced further down the price ladder, which means a less powerful chipset, a lower-refresh rate display, and toned down cameras. As per a previous leak, the OnePlus Nord N100 might rely on the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Other rumored OnePlus Nord N100 specifications include a 13MP snapper highlighting its triple rear camera setup, a 6.52-inch HD display and a large 6,000mAh battery. Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord N100 might be priced somewhere around the $200 mark, but do process this bit with a pinch of salt.