OnePlus has released a new version of its launcher. The OnePlus Launcher 4.4..2 offers a simpler way to browse the recent apps menu and a new gesture to access the search box in the app drawer. It is now live for OnePlus devices on Google Play.

According to the changelog, the latest version is compatible with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T as well. The OnePlus Launcher 4.4.2 shows you the app icons under the cards for recent apps. It allows you to cycle to multiple apps in a single swipe, unlike before. To close all the apps, you now have a ‘Close Apps’ button instead of a giant ‘X.’

As for accessing the options menu for each app card, you now have to long-press on the app card, instead of pressing the vertical three dots. Moreover, if you swipe-up and hold the app drawer, the system immediately puts the focus on the search box. The latest update started rolling out on June 1.

Via: XDA-Developers
Source: OnePlus Forums

