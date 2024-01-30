We start today’s best savings selection with one of my favorite smartphone brands, as OnePlus will let you save up to $1,000 on the new OnePlus Open and the new OnePlus 12 series. Savings start with the sexy-looking OnePlus Open, as you can take one home for as low as $700 or as low as $80.03 if you choose to pay for yours with Affirm 24 months before trade-in.

OnePlus Open The new OnePlus Open is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and comes with an inward folding design. It houses a 7.8-inch main, and a 6.3-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a powerful triple camera setup, and support for 80W wired charging. $1700 at OnePlus US

Savings start when you choose to part ways with one of your current devices, as OnePlus will give you up to $1,000 instant credit for your old device; this immediately makes the OnePlus Open way more affordable. Either way, you can also score a guaranteed $200 by trading in any phone in any condition, which is sweet if you’re looking to save money. The OnePlus Open will also get you six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage, four major Android updates, five years of security updates, and up to 3 months of Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

The OnePlus Open comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a very eye-catching design, and other cool features that make it perfect for anyone looking to get their first foldable phone.

Other great deals for those interested in a more conventional design

You can also get $1,000 trade-in savings when you go for the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R, even though there are other ways to save, and free storage and RAM upgrades with your purchase. These savings will get you the higher-end alternative with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for just $800, even before trade-ins. However, I’d try to hurry, as this limited-time offer will only last until February 18th.

And since we’re talking about deals with limited time, remember that today is the last day you have to score massive pre-order savings on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, so you might also want to check that out, as you can still score up to $940 in trade-in savings on your new Galaxy device.