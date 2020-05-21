OnePlus has joined the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance, the consortium behind a native wireless file transfer protocol for seamless file sharing between devices from different brands. OPPO, VIVO, and Xiaomi were initial members of this alliance, but OnePlus has now joined the group alongside fellow Chinese brands Realme and Black Shark.

The file transfer system is baked into the OS and does not require the installation of any third-party app. It uses Bluetooth for fast pairing and then relies on Wi-Fi P2P (Peer-to-Peer) connectivity to wirelessly transfer data at an average speed of 20MB/second.

There won’t be any disruption if you’re browsing the internet over Wi-Fi while you’re transferring files between two phones, somewhat like AirDrop. Also, the cross-brand file transfer protocol supports multiple file formats. This feature is already available on Xiaomi (as Mi Share) and OPPO (as OPPO share) phones, and will soon make its way to OnePlus devices too.

Source: Weibo

