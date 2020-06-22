OnePlus Z has been one highly anticipated smartphone from the rumor mill. It is likely to be the first budget device from the company after the launch of OnePlus. And it looks like the company co-founders are taking Twitter to build hype for the handset.

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau teased the OnePlus Z’s arrival with the caption “Who’s ready for something new from @oneplus? 😎 #NewBeginnings”. It was accompanied by a blue OnePlus logo. But we are not quite sure what it means. It could be related to the marketing of OnePlus Z / OnePlus Nord.

On the other hand, co-founder Carl Pei says, “it’s time to rock the boat again #NewBeginnings @oneplus”. Both the captions have the hashtag “NewBeginnings” in common.

Nord by OnePlus?

Several rumors have hinted that “OnePlus Z” is not the final name of the upcoming product. Perhaps, it could be Nord by OnePlus or under the Nord by OnePlus sub-brand. For reference, the “Nord by OnePlus” trademark was filed by OnePlus in March 2020. According to the trademark, we could see a number of devices under the brand name, which includes tablets, smartphones, sleeves for laptops, loudspeakers for mobile phones, headphones for mobile phones, E-book readers, smart television, and remote controls for televisions.

OnePlus Z leaked specs and price

Moreover, OnePlus Z is expected to launch around $349. Thus, undercutting the iPhone SE price tag of $399. The previous leak has also claimed that it could be priced at Rs 24,990 (~$330). Is survey specifications are to be believed, OnePlus Z will feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, it could pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It is tipped to be launched on July 10 in India.