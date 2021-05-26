OnePlus has announced a new offer for their upcoming customers. The company is giving away a free Stadia Premiere edition controller and Chromecast Ultra with all purchases of the 8T, Nord, and OnePlus 9/9 Pro in select European regions. OnePlus has been focusing on gaming with its hardware lately. It announced special gaming triggers for the OnePlus 9R. Plus, there was a brief partnership with pro-gaming team Fnatic.

OnePlus also provides dedicated gaming modes on Android. Now, it is translating its gaming efforts from software to the hardware. The company is partnering with Google to give away a free Stadia Premiere Edition controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle with the purchase of any OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, or OnePlus 9 series device in the UK, France, and Germany until September 30, 2021. The offer has already started.

“OnePlus, the global smartphone brand, today announced a special bundle offer that includes a dedicated Google Stadia pack available with the purchase of a selection of OnePlus devices for UK gaming enthusiasts As a part of this offer, customers in UK, France and Germany will get access to a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, consisting of a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra, when purchasing a OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T or OnePlus Nord from OnePlus.com.”

While it is unclear how large the player base is for Google’s cloud gaming platform, the OnePlus partnership could help Google boost its Stadia numbers. For context, OnePlus devices were among the first devices alongisde the Pixel and selected Samsung Galaxy phones to actively support mobile gameplay with Google Stadia.

OnePlus is also said to improve device performance when gaming on platforms such as Stadia with the help of the OxygenOS gaming mode. Its gaming mode boosts CPU and GPU performance while silencing notifications.