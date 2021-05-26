OnePlus Stadia offer

OnePlus has announced a new offer for their upcoming customers. The company is giving away a free Stadia Premiere edition controller and Chromecast Ultra with all purchases of the 8T, Nord, and OnePlus 9/9 Pro in select European regions. OnePlus has been focusing on gaming with its hardware lately. It announced special gaming triggers for the OnePlus 9R. Plus, there was a brief partnership with pro-gaming team Fnatic.

OnePlus also provides dedicated gaming modes on Android. Now, it is translating its gaming efforts from software to the hardware. The company is partnering with Google to give away a free Stadia Premiere Edition controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle with the purchase of any OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, or OnePlus 9 series device in the UK, France, and Germany until September 30, 2021. The offer has already started.

OnePlus, the global smartphone brand, today announced a special bundle offer that includes a dedicated Google Stadia pack available with the purchase of a selection of OnePlus devices for UK gaming enthusiasts As a part of this offer, customers in UK, France and Germany will get access to a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, consisting of a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra, when purchasing a OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T or OnePlus Nord from OnePlus.com.

While it is unclear how large the player base is for Google’s cloud gaming platform, the OnePlus partnership could help Google boost its Stadia numbers. For context, OnePlus devices were among the first devices alongisde the Pixel and selected Samsung Galaxy phones to actively support mobile gameplay with Google Stadia.

OnePlus is also said to improve device performance when gaming on platforms such as Stadia with the help of the OxygenOS gaming mode. Its gaming mode boosts CPU and GPU performance while silencing notifications.

View OnePlus 9



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Arm’s new CPU and GPU designs based on ARMv9 tease what’s coming in 2022
The new slate of ARM-v9 based solutions include the Cotex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPU cores, alongside four new GPUs from Arm.
Samsung Galaxy Z Roll
Samsung Z Roll could complement the Z Flip and Z Fold
A Samsung Display executive confirmed earlier this year that work on rollable and slideable screens is already underway.
Android 12
Android 12 Beta launches today on these phones
Android 12 beta is now available for the Pixel smartphones and is coming soon to a handful of Xiaomi and OnePlus phones too.