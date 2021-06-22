OnePlus recently announced that it had integrated a number of their teams with OPPO. The company’s co-founder, Pete Lau said that the integration would allow “better streamline our operations and capitalize on additional shared resources”. There were still questions regarding the move since OnePlus didn’t mention if it was a “merger.” However, a new report has revealed that the company is becoming a sub-brand of OPPO. For context, both OnePlus and Oppo are owned by BBK Electronics. Oppo and OnePlus are sub-brands of the parent company. Hence, the announcement of “further integration” was hardly surprising.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked a document on Twitter that seems like an internal memo. It contains talking points that could be used by the public relation department of OnePlus. There is a question about how things will be like with relationship between OnePlus and Oppo to which the answer reads, “with the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however will continue to function as an independent entity.” The memo goes on to say that the merger would help OnePlus and Oppo “streamline resources” and improve their efficiencies – the same thing that Lau said in his forum post.

“With the merging of both firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products. It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations,” the memo summarises the merger. Further, the memo goes on to say that there won’t be any changes on the part of customer contact channels and public relations as both OnePlus and Oppo would remain as independent brands. Moreover, the data OnePlus receives from devices would continue to store in its own servers.

The latest development seems like a business-focused decision and it is likely to not bring any significant changes for consumers as both the companies already share their manufacturing and supply chain.