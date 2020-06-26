OnePlus is currently the talk of the town with its “New Beginnings” teasers, and if the rumors are true, the company is going back to its bread-and-butter affordable flagship zone with a new phone. That new phone will be the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord, and OnePlus is going to put the whole journey in a film that will be out on June 30.

The company has released the trailer of a 4-part documentary series that will detail the brainstorming and the entire process behind creating a smartphone, likely the OnePlus Nord. We don’t know what it looks like or what would be its internal specifications, but the company has made it clear that the budget segment will again witness the comeback of OnePlus.

So far, OnePlus has only revealed that a “new, more affordable smartphone product line” is coming, and that the first product of this initiative will arrive first in India and Europe. If leaks are to be believed, the device will be launched on July 10. Rumored specifications of the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord include a 90Hz 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with a 64MP main snapper, and support for 30W fast charging.

