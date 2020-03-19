“In general, people aren’t comfortable with change”, said OnePlus‘ Design Lead on a recent blog post, where the company announced the new direction it is headed in terms of branding.

The company is not only introducing a new logo (below, old on the left, new on the right), but it also changes the way it conveys its Never Settle message (also below).

We know that our community loves our logo, so our objective was clear: retain the overall design while solving some of the issues we identified that would make our logo more accessible to more people. OnePlus

While the typeface chances as well, there are still some elements that will remain the same, like the primary color palette, Never Settle tagline, and the spirit of the company and its policy.

You can find more details at the source link below.

Source: OnePlus