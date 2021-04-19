OnePlus has been growing worldwide. The brand began its journey in South Asia and has now expanded in the US and Europe. The company is also challenging the duopoly of Apple and Samsung with its latest launch of the OnePlus 9 Pro in the US. In Europe, the company has reached the mark of three million users registered on the website. On this occasion, OnePlus has announced the launch of its “One for All” campaign.

The OnePlus “One for All” campaign will begin on April 21 and it will last three days. It ends on April 23. The company will be offering discounts on several of its products, but not the latest ones. It will offer discounts of up to 25% on certain OnePlus devices and accessories. You’ll get a €150 discount on the OnePlus 8T. Further, if you are planning to get the OnePlus 8 Pro, it will be offered at a €100 discount. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord series will also be seeing a price cut of €50.

Moreover, there will be a draw that will bring additional discounts of up to 50% on already reduced products and the grand prize – the limited edition OnePlus Collectible.

Speaking about reaching the mark of 3 million registered users, Kate Parkyn, Associate Marketing Director of OnePlus Europe, said: “The community has been a cornerstone of OnePlus’ success since the first device launched in 2014. OnePlus One had one of the most special launches in the history of mobile phones, the device can be purchased only from the oneplus.com website, based on a personalized invitation. Over 1.5 million OnePlus One units have been sold globally, purchased exclusively from the official website. As we progress our journey, the “One for All” campaign celebrates the formed community, which has grown to over 10 million users globally, of which three million are users in Europe registered on oneplus.com.“