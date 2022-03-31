OnePlus invites you to ‘Free Your Music’ with the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

OnePlus has officially released the latest member of the OnePlus 10 series. The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available globally, and you will be able to get one starting at $899 in the US. However, this wasn’t the only product announced today. The OnePlus 10 Pro shared the spotlight with the company’s latest headphone offering, the new Bullets Wireless Z2, which are also available in the US and other countries.

OnePlus has been known for launching great devices at a very reasonable price. The latest products to be added to the company’s repertoire include the OnePlus 10 Pro and the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. These aren’t the first pair of earphones we get from OnePlus, as we have seen several interesting options, including the OnePlus Buds, Buds Pro, Buds Z, and more. However, the new Bullets Wireless Z2 are a different beast.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

These new earbuds aren’t necessarily free of cables, but they also fall under the wireless category. They feature a neckband design, 12.4mm drivers, which are the largest drivers used by OnePlus until today. Plus, they support AAC and SBS audio codecs, and they also include an AI scene optimizer to fine-tune your favorite tunes, meaning that they will deliver exceptional sound. However, I believe that the best feature in the Bullets Wireless Z2 is Warp Charge support, as this will give users up to 10 hours of listening time after a very short 10-minute charge, while a full charge will get you 14 hours of battery life.

OnePlus has also included physical volume controls on the right side of the neckband, a microphone, an IP55 rating, and more. Unfortunately, they only come in Black and Blue color options, and it seems that they will only be available in India, or at least for the time being.

Source OnePlus