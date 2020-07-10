OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Nord will go official on July 21. Ahead of the launch, the company is revealing its features one by one. However, almost all the specifications of the device have already been leaked online. Rumors have claimed that the company will launch its TWS earphones alongside the OnePlus Nord. Now, the OnePlus Twitter account has also teased the announcement of its upcoming audio product.

OnePlus took to Twitter to tease the arrival of OnePlus Buds. The Twitter account posted an image of its audio products to date with the caption “what’s next in line?” Leaks have already suggested that OnePlus is gearing up to deliver more than one products on July 21. The OnePlus Buds were also spotted receiving certification from Finland’s SGS Fimko LTD.

These wireless earbuds showed up with model number E501A. They were accompanied by a charging case that may deliver a 5V/1.5A or 7.5W charging speed. This certification was issued on June 15, 2020. Hence, we are expecting the product to be announced on July 21.

