OnePlus Health app
OnePlus Health app (Image: OnePlus / Play Store)

OnePlus recently teased the design of its first fitness band that is rumored to launch in the upcoming weeks. While leaks have already given us a glimpse of the device in three color options, nothing official has been shared so far. That changes now. OnePlus has listed the official companion app for its fitness wearables on the Play Store, and some of the featured images on the app repository offer our first clear look at the OnePlus Band’s design.

OnePlus Health app mentions both a smartwatch and fitness band

The OnePlus Health app, which is currently listed to be in the early access phase, will be used for recording and visualizing data such as heart rate, sleep pattern, steps walked, calories burned, and distance covered to name a few. Notably, the app’s description on the Play Store mentions both a smartwatch and fitness bands. 

OnePlus

“Pair and manage various smart devices such as smartwatches and bands. Customize and sync message notifications and incoming call info,” it says. To recall, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that OnePlus is making a smartwatch, but so far, details about the project are yet to surface online. 

AMOLED display, IP68 rating and SpO2 level monitoring

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Band will first be launched in India carrying a price tag of around $40. As for the specifications, it will feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and will last up to 14 days on a single charge. Taking about its fitness-centric capabilities, it will offer round-the-clock heart rate tracking, SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Other rumored features of the OnePlus Band include 13 exercise modes and an always-on mode. As per leaked renders, the OnePlus fitness band will be up for grabs in three color options – black, orange, and blue – all three of which will likely flaunt a dual-tone design. With the companion app going live on the Play Store, it appears that the OnePlus Band is not too far away in time. 

