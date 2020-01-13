OnePlus has officially announced its new 120Hz QHD OLED display. This new display was introduced today in an event held in Shenzhen, China. It is also believed that this will be the display used in the next OnePlus 8 and 8 Plus, and with the name of Deep Dive 120Hz Fluid display, here is what we can expect.

OnePlus held a screen technology communication meeting, announced a 120Hz 2K + screen, and more screen optimization details. pic.twitter.com/5hqsxhUtQQ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 13, 2020

A new Deep Dive 120Hz Fluid Display is what OnePlus will use to give us smoother playback, a better and more fluid OS navigation experience. This display will also feature a 10-bit color depth, which will allow it to produce a palette of 1.07 billion colors. Having this 10-bit panel would also help in accurate HDR 10 implementation.

Pete Lau has also posted in one of OnePlus’ forums, and these are some of his words:

The spirit of “Never Settle” is not about specs alone. The smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We’re sure that OnePlus’s new 120 Hz Fluid Display will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020. Engineering the most advanced 120 Hz display panel in the industry

Following the 2K+ 90 Hz Fluid Display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has once again cooperated with Samsung Display to tailor a unique AMOLED display with the most rigorous specs in the industry, including a breathtakingly smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. The display uses the latest generation of organic light-emitting materials, with a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits and a much longer lifetime. In addition, we’ve raised the touch sampling rate to an industry high of 240 Hz for a more responsive touch experience.

Now, OnePlus may very well challenge Samsung and Apple devices for holding the best display in a smartphone during 2020. We will see how it all turns out, but this year is really starting to look promising for tech enthusiasts.

