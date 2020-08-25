We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus builds its OS from the community feedback. The company posts monthly OxygenOS FAQs on its community forums. It is a place where OnePlus answers the most frequently asked questions regarding OxygenOS. In the latest Monthly FAQ post, the company has revealed that it will be adding floating windows support to the Gaming Mode.

OnePlus wrote that the new feature will be available on OnePlus 6 and later models. Further, the floating window will be accessed through the gaming tools box. It added, “In gaming tools box, you can not only get WhatsApp & Instagram floating windows but also switch on mis-touch prevention, screen recorder, notification, and Fnatic Mode.”

Moreover, OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7T/7T Pro users will get the floating window support in Gaming Mode in the next OxygenOS beta update.  You can check out the full FAQ post by following the source link below.

Source: OnePlus Community forums

