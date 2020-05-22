OnePlus Game Space

The latest OnePlus app to be decoupled from the OxygenOS and moved to Play Store is the OnePlus Game Space. It blocks notifications while playing games, gives you quick access to optimizations like the Fnatic mode, and lists all games installed.

The latest version adds some more functionality. It comes with Instant games. The feature allows users to play games without installing them first. Hence, helping you try new games without the usual hassle.

Another feature added to the app is Game Statistics. It shows the games which you play the most and lists stats like how much battery was consumed by each game today and over the last week.

However, the app is exclusive to OnePlus devices. You can install the app by clicking here.

Via: XDA-Developers

