OnePlus Gallery app has received a fresh update that enables support for editing 4K videos captured at 60fps. Users can now trim their 4K videos recorded at 60fps frame rate, add creative filters and also put background music. The update has started rolling out, and if you haven’t received the new build yet, head over to the app’s listing on the Play Store to get it.

In addition to introducing the ability to edit 4K 60fps videos, the update also adds the facility to project photos to the OnePlus TV. Moreover, the updated OnePlus Gallery app also fixes an issue with the slow-motion video editor. Following is the complete changelog of the latest update for the OnePlus Gallery app:

  • Fix issues including sharing photos from gallery, red color, and photo missing
  • Fix slow-motion video editor
  • Add photo projecting to OnePlus TV
  • Add 4K60fps video editing

