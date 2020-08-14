Image courtesy: XDA-Developers
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus Gallery app has received a fresh update that enables support for editing 4K videos captured at 60fps. Users can now trim their 4K videos recorded at 60fps frame rate, add creative filters and also put background music. The update has started rolling out, and if you haven’t received the new build yet, head over to the app’s listing on the Play Store to get it.

In addition to introducing the ability to edit 4K 60fps videos, the update also adds the facility to project photos to the OnePlus TV. Moreover, the updated OnePlus Gallery app also fixes an issue with the slow-motion video editor. Following is the complete changelog of the latest update for the OnePlus Gallery app:

  • Fix issues including sharing photos from gallery, red color, and photo missing
  • Fix slow-motion video editor
  • Add photo projecting to OnePlus TV
  • Add 4K60fps video editing

Via: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
Netflix users can now control the playback speed on its Android app
The ability to adjust playback speed on Netflix is soon coming to the iOS app and the web client as well.
Trump gives ByteDance until September 15 to sell TikTok’s US operations or shut down
Trump says that he’ll pass an executive order to ban TikTok in the US if Microsoft or any other US-based company is unable to strike a deal with ByteDance.
TikTok names the creators who will be paid for their content from its $200 million fund
The list of creators that will be paid by TikTok for their content includes David Dobrik, Jess Andrade, Matt Broussard and Alex Stemplewski among others.