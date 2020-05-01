OnePlus Gallery

OnePlus is updating its Gallery app to add new features. The OnePlus Gallery version 3.11.2 brings integration with Google Lens, the  image recognition tool that analyzes images and looks up relevant context online.

In the Google Photos app, Google Lens button exists in the image viewer. A similar button is now present when viewing images in the OnePlus Gallery app. Tapping on the button sends the image to Google Lens activity.

There aren’t other major changes in the new version. Here’s the full changelog for version 3.11.2 of the app:

  1. Integrate the identification function of Google Lens
  2. Fixed some issues
  3. Optimize the performance

You can download the latest APK from here.

Via: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like

Motorola Edge series flaunting curved 90Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras goes official

After a torrent of leaks and rumours, the Motorola Edge series has…

Here’s the result of JerryRigEverything’s durability test on the OnePlus 8 Pro

Check out how the OnePlus 8 Pro did on a durability test performed on JerryRigEverything’s YouTube Channel

Tiled view and low-light mode now rolling out for Google Meet

Google Meet’s new tiled layout is similar to the gallery view on Zoom and shows 16 participants of a video call on the screen.