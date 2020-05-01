OnePlus Gallery

OnePlus is updating its Gallery app to add new features. The OnePlus Gallery version 3.11.2 brings integration with Google Lens, the  image recognition tool that analyzes images and looks up relevant context online.

In the Google Photos app, Google Lens button exists in the image viewer. A similar button is now present when viewing images in the OnePlus Gallery app. Tapping on the button sends the image to Google Lens activity.

There aren’t other major changes in the new version. Here’s the full changelog for version 3.11.2 of the app:

  1. Integrate the identification function of Google Lens
  2. Fixed some issues
  3. Optimize the performance

You can download the latest APK from here.

Via: XDA-Developers

