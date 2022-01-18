OnePlus could be working on a 'flagship killer' smartphone with top-end specs and low price

OnePlus, once upon a time, was known for its flagship killer smartphones. The company started its journey with OnePlus One, a smartphone that offered open-source software, flagship specs, premium build quality, and much more at an affordable price tag. However, with the following smartphone releases, OnePlus slowly increased the prices of its smartphone to the point that its smartphones now directly compete with smartphones from flagship markers like Apple and Samsung.

With the OnePlus Nord series, it was expected that the company would revive its flagship killer strategy — offering premium devices at a low price. However, it turned out to be a disappointment. According to a new rumor, OnePlus could be again working on a smartphone with top-end specs and a cheap price tag — or as we would like to call it, the company could be going back to its roots with the new series.

The report comes from the reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station who says that OnePlus is working on a new smartphone lineup focused on performance and gaming. According to the leaker, the smartphone will be priced in the CNY 2,000 to CNY 3,000 price range (~$315 to ~$473) in the Chinese market so it could mean OnePlus is targeting the affordable segment with its next smartphone.

OnePlus still shares Mariana's self-developed chip technology, supply chain resources, and after-sales with OPPO. Then we are planning a new product line in the 2K-3K price range, focusing on performance and gaming experience, flagship processor + high-quality direct screen, how does it feel a bit like iQOO — Digital Chat Station on Weibo (machine translated)

The report adds that it will be powered by a 'flagship processor' which could be OnePlus' (and OPPO's) own self-developed chip. But if OnePlus doesn't go with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, then it could go with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 or an even older chipset, like Snapdragon 870 or Dimensity 1200, for this smartphone.

To keep the price down, OnePlus might cut some corners in the camera department. The leaker claims that the smartphone will have a 'high quality' display and how everything about this smartphone feels like smartphones from IQOO. The phone could also lack an IP rating and wireless charging support.

There's no word on when OnePlus is planning to bring this series, but we do hope OnePlus launches it soon. What are your expectations from OnePlus' next flagship killer smartphone? Would you give up the Hasselblad camera branding and IP rating for Snapdragon 8 Gen1 at an affordable price? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Android Authority