We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus has long been rumored to launch true wireless earbuds, but aside from leaks and a tonne of speculations, nothing concrete has materialized so far. Well, the wait is over. OnePlus has announced that it is launching its first true wireless earbuds on July 21, the same day its highly-anticipated OnePlus Nord smartphone also debuts.

So, what will they be called? OnePlus is calling them OnePlus Buds, for starters. “I know you guys have been asking for true wireless earphones. We heard you! See our first truly wireless earphones – OnePlus Buds on July 21 during the OnePlus Nord AR launch,” the company said in an official OnePlus forum post.

As of now, we’re totally in dark as to how the OnePlus Buds will look, their features, or how much they will cost. But as per leaked renders, they’ll look a lot like the first-gen AirPods, but with a more rounded main body and a charging case that resembles the one you get with the next Pixel Buds.

You May Also Like
VIZIO TVs
VIZIO announces a slew of LCD and OLED TVs alongside sound bars
VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine offers a level of graphics support rarely found in consumer televisions.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could be launched before the Galaxy Note 20 series
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been buzzing the rumor mill lately. The…
Pocketnow Daily: Forget the Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 5 is here! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new leaked renders of the Google Pixel 5, the new name of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and more