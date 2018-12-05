OnePlus commits to producing first 5G phone for EE in Europe

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, OnePlus and EE have announced that the OEM will produce the first 5G smartphone for the BT-owned carrier early next year and is expected to be the first commercial 5G device in Europe.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier expressed his ambition to produce the first 5G phone in the continent. The company has implied that the 5G device would a product separate to what would be a OnePlus 7 — the successor to the OnePlus 6T.

This is OnePlus’s second major relationship with a UK carrier, having partnered with O2 in the past. This season, the company has sponsored the EE Mobile Series, a smartphone gaming tournament.