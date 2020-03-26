Author
Doing its bit to help customers during the coronavirus epidemic, OnePlus has announced that it is extending the warranty and return period of its products across the globe, effective immediately. If you are a OnePlus customer, here’s what you should know:

  • Extending everyone’s warranty to May 31 if yours expires between March 1 and May 30.
  • Extending our return and replacement period from 15 to 30 days.
  • Providing free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs.

OnePlus is also piloting a back-up device service, as part of which, the company will give you a back-up phone while your device is out for repair. However, OnePlus’ back-up device program will initially be exclusive to Europe and North America with limited stock.

Source: OnePlus

