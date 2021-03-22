Ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch, OnePlus has shared some developments regarding its OS choice in its home country, China. The company has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphones will run a customised version of OPPO’s ColorOS in China. The information comes after there were several rumors regarding OnePlus ditching its own OS for that of OPPO’s ColorOS.

The latest development comes from OnePlus forums where the OxygenOS Product Lead shared the news of OnePlus going with the ColorOS in China. Addressing the rumors, the company official wrote, “Today I would like to update you on a new development for our Chinese users and that you may have heard discussion about in the last few days: after listening to their feedback and voices, our China market devices will now be using a customized version of ColorOS.”

This version of ColorOS will be tailored “specifically for OnePlus smartphones,” and it will be starting with the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. As of now, OnePlus smartphones run HydrogenOS in China. The rumors about OnePlus phones running ColorOS came when OPPO started selling OnePlus devices on its website in the home country.

However, outside of China, users will get OxygenOS. “For all of our users outside of mainland China, we will continue using OxygenOS for global devices in the future and remain committed to offering a fast and smooth experience with OxygenOS,” says the forum post.

Up until now, ColorOS was found on OPPO and Realme devices. The latter terms it as Realme UI. Further, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Weibo to mention that previous devices running HydrogenOS will continue to get support, while the OnePlus 9 series will have ColorOS pre-installed from the factory.

Lately, OnePlus has been lagging behind in terms of software support. While the next smartphone lineup is just around the corner, the OnePlus 7 and 7T series is yet to get the Android 11 update. This development should help the cause – at least in China.