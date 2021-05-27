OnePlus is known to add digital wellbeing features to its OxygenOS. The company is adding yet another way for users to focus on their digital wellbeing. OnePlus has launched Digital Wellpaper, a digital wellbeing live wallpaper that is now available on Google Play. The company says that it is designed to bridge the gap between the ever-rising usage of smartphones. The app displays a dynamic wallpaper based on an individual’s smartphone usage data. It was curated by OneLab, an experiential software team within OnePlus.

Android users can now visualize and better understand their day-to-day digital habits with Digital Wellpaper. The app is a virtual wellbeing tool that was created to showcase smartphone users’ digital patterns on their home and lock screens. It is claimed to be the first of its kind to visualize a person’s app usage.

OnePlus’ Digital Wellpaper takes the many different apps on your smartphone and simplifies them into six categories: social, lifestyle and communication, entertainment, gaming, information and business, and tools. This classification allows users to easily understand how they use their phone. You can easily click into the designated categories and see a detailed breakdown of every individual app being used. Plus, users can set screen time reminders to help better manage overall device operations.

You can choose from three different Digital WellPaper designs: composition, glow, and radial. All of them are custom wallpapers that are categorized by their own colorways and constantly scale based on one’s use. The wallpaper designs are completely personalized based on one’s usage behaviors. Hence, it allows Android users to stay aware of their digital habits in an unobtrusive and visually pleasing way.

OnePlus North America has also launched a dedicated webpage to provide users with resources to improve their digital wellbeing. The platform educates individuals on the company’s existing digital wellness initiatives such as Zen Mode and Insight AOD and provides users exclusive behind the scenes content into OnePlus’ commitment to digital wellness.

The Digital WellPaper app is available for Android 7.0 and above and is available for download on Google Play. More information on the app can be found on the OnePlus digital wellbeing webpage.