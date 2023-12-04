We have excellent news for every OnePlus fan out there, as the company has recently launched a special sales event that will get you crazy trade-in savings on some of the company’s best devices. There are several interesting options, but the most compelling one might be the OnePlus Open, now going for as low as $700. Of course, you will need to trade in one of your current devices and score these massive savings. The final price cut will depend on what device you hand in, but the good news is that you are guaranteed to receive at least $200 in savings with any phone in any condition.

OnePlus Open The new OnePlus Open is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and comes with an inward folding design. It houses a 7.8-inch main, and a 6.3-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a powerful triple camera setup, and support for 80W wired charging. $1700 at OnePlus US

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The OnePlus Open was launched a couple of months ago, as OnePlus delivered its first foldable ever. It comes with an interesting design, two color options, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a gorgeous 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a compact footprint that expands to deliver an excellent media experience and the chance to become a very powerful productivity tool, and a versatile camera thanks to Sony’s LYTIA “Pixel Stacked” 48MP camera sensor. The best part is that you can now get yours with up to $1,000 in savings with an eligible trade-in, leaving this outstanding device up for grabs for as low as $700.

Foldable devices might now be the best option for users who don’t want to spend too much on a new Android device but don’t worry, as we have also spotted other great deals applied to other devices with a conservative design, as you can get the OnePlus 11 for $700. Indeed, there are no apparent savings here, but purchasing this phone will get you $100 off a new OnePlus Pad, which normally sells for $480, and if you act fast, you can also score $50 extra savings with promo code GIFT50.