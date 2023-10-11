The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is live and will be in full swing over October 10 and October 11, 2023. The event brings offers across a wide range of products, and we've seen many name brands jump in, offering significant discounts on their products as we near the holiday season. Here, we have a compilation of offers from OnePlus on its latest smartphones, tablets, and audio products from 2023, which have all received glowing reviews.

If you've been waiting to pick up a OnePlus device from any of these market segments, now might be the perfect time!

Save upto $150 on the OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is a flagship smartphone that does not disappoint. The device entered the market in the first half of 2023 with a package reminiscent of the age-old OnePlus. It featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which promised unmatched performance, while its display and build materials maintained the high standards we've come to expect from the brand. Even the impact of its camera partnership with Hasselblad really shines with this generation.

So, if you're looking for a powerhouse device that doesn't really compromise on the most important fronts for a smartphone, the OnePlus 11 is a great pick during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Its 128GB variant sees a $130 price drop, which brings its selling price down to $570, and in case you choose to buy the 16GB RAM variant — which has 256GB of internal storage — you will only find yourself paying $650, i.e., savings of $150.

OnePlus 11 $570 $700 Save $130 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. $570 for 128GB $650 for 256GB

If you're looking to shop on the budget side of the OnePlus smartphone portfolio, the Nord N30, a respectable mid-range device, also sees a discount. During this sale period, the device will retail for $250 (Unlocked), which makes its value proposition one of the best. It features the trusty Snapdragon 695 chipset that can handle any day-to-day task. The device also features 50W SUPERVOOC charging to help you kickstart your day in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G $250 $300 Save $50 OnePlus Nord N30 is the company's best budget smartphone to date. It comes with a big 5000mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging. Moreover, it packs a 108MP primary camera sensor along with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Display and Stereo Speakers as well. $250 at Amazon

OnePlus Pad is available for $400

The OnePlus Pad is the device maker's first attempt at creating a tablet for the masses. And it comes nine years after the brand first entered the consumer device market. The tablet is a great iPad competitor, and for its price, it offers one of the best hardware combinations on the market. The display on this device is one of the best panels we've experienced: it features a 120Hz refresh rate and has a respectable peak brightness of 500 nits — great for indoor use and acceptable for when you're out of the house. The tablet's performance, which depends upon the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, is also not a letdown.

OnePlus Pad $400 $480 Save $80 The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery. $400 at Amazon

Get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $150

Last on the list are discounts on OnePlus' audio offerings. The flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are seeing price cuts as part of the Amazon Big Deal Days. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features a $30 discount — bringing its price down to $150 — making it a steal for all the features and the balanced audio performance it delivers. As for the Nord Buds 2, these are down to $38 from their retail price of $60. The discount makes premium features like ANC, Titanium drivers, and IP55 rating more accessible to buyers, making them a purchase worth considering.