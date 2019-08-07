Android

OnePlus cuts $50 off the OnePlus 6T during Back to School Sale

The regular OnePlus 7 didn’t make it to the United States. The company decided that it will continue pushing the OnePlus 6T instead, and it dropped the prices by $30 as part of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro announcement. If you’re considering getting the phone, which is still a great device, you can now have it for an additional $50 off, as part of the company’s Back to School sale.

Already available on OnePlus.com, and, starting August 9, at T-Mobile stores nationwide, the OnePlus 6T can be had for $50 off. This means that the prices start at $469 for the entry level model, and go all the way through $549 for the specced out model. As a reminder, the OnePlus 6T is running on a Snapdragon 845 chip, features a 6.41 inch AMOLED display, 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras, and can be configured with various amounts of memory and storage. Hit the link in the source below to grab yours.

