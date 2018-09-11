Android

OnePlus and Google team up for a game on September 18

Contents

OnePlus already has an agenda in October and it will likely involve a new smartphone. But it has also decided to tide players over with a new “challenge” from next week.

The company teased a new codebreaking game called “Crackables” that will go online from September 18 at 8am Eastern.

OnePlus had help from Google in creating the game. Google has occasionally offered up its creative division THE ZOO to create mini-games as part of a promotional campaign, but the tagline “Created with our friends at Google” usually signals that specific assets are being used such as Google Earth.

There’s no certainty yet as to what might come out of this game if and when a “winner” is found.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
gaming, News, OnePlus, teaser
, , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.