OnePlus and Google team up for a game on September 18

OnePlus already has an agenda in October and it will likely involve a new smartphone. But it has also decided to tide players over with a new “challenge” from next week.

The company teased a new codebreaking game called “Crackables” that will go online from September 18 at 8am Eastern.

Think you have what it takes to crack the code? Play #Crackables to find out. Starting September 18. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 11, 2018

OnePlus had help from Google in creating the game. Google has occasionally offered up its creative division THE ZOO to create mini-games as part of a promotional campaign, but the tagline “Created with our friends at Google” usually signals that specific assets are being used such as Google Earth.

There’s no certainty yet as to what might come out of this game if and when a “winner” is found.