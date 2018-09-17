A massive PC gaming rig is at stake in the OnePlus “Crackables” game

A couple weeks ago, OnePlus teased the launch of a puzzle-solving game called “Crackables.” The company also hinted at massive rewards that would go to the ultimate victor.

Well, today, the stakes are laid. The company has published an FAQ post on its forums detailing what the is about and what it will take to win.

The first stage of the game — there are two of them and the second one is a doozy — must be played on a mobile device’s web browser, but the puzzles themselves are said to be “Android-based,” so fair-weather fiends coming from iOS may be out of luck. It goes online at 8am Eastern tomorrow.

Players will have up to three days to complete the three levels of the game. The plot centers around the player attempting to get digital prisoner “Crax” out of The Cube.

Digital Trends was given a preview of what gameplay will look like. Much of the design was contributed by Sleep Deprivation Lab with Google also putting in elements for the game.

The first 1,000 finishers will be eligible to move onto a second “hardware” round which has yet to be detailed in full, though physical “Crackables boards” will be shipped out to this group. We’re not sure if these boards have anything to do with the OnePlus 6T, but we guess we’ll eventually find out, right?

The grand prize is what OnePlus terms “The Ultimate Gaming Set Up”: a Xidax-brand PC paired with two 42.5-inch monitors from LG mounted to an IMPERATORWORKS IW-R1 gaming chair. The company has yet to publicly give a dollar value on the prize package, but Android Central reports it to be $30,000 — in line with a rig showcased by Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy.

If you plan on playing through, we wish you the best of luck.