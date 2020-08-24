OnePlus has primarily focused on selling flagship smartphones. The brand entered the mid-range market with its OnePlus X back in 2015, but the phone was soon discontinued in 2016. This year, it took the leap again and launched a non-flagship phone, OnePlus Nord. While rumors claim that it could soon launch a Snapdragon 6-series powered Nord device, the latest rumor tips that OnePlus could enter the budget smartphone segment.

A reliable tipster who goes by the @the_tech_guy Twitter handle posted screenshots of OnePlus proprietary source code. It mentions the different processors that power their devices. According to the snapshot, an OnePlus device featuring the Snapdragon 460 SoC could be on the way. The chipset is mentioned with the SM450 model number.

Upcoming budget smartphone from OnePlus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SOC (SM4250). pic.twitter.com/q9Dy5qIMdj — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 22, 2020

Moreover, the list includes processors such as Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855, and Snapdragon 765G. While phones with these chipsets have already been launched, a Snapdragon 460 device could be launched soon under the Nord branding.